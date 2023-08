The owner of the land in The Conor Pass is being encouraged to consider donating it to the state.

Friends of the Irish Environment says it would be an excellent opportunity to turn the area into a national park.

The land - which spans 1 thousand 400 acres or over 5 square kilometres - is currently owned by American Michael Noonan, who is relocating to the United States and has decided to sell the property.

Spokesperson Tony Lowes has voiced his support for this proposal: