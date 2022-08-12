Overnight water restrictions continue across Mid Kerry

Meanwhile, overnight water restrictions were implemented again last night as water systems come under more pressure due to the current warm spell.

Irish Water says restrictions continued for reservoirs feeding Breanlee, Barleymount, Knockavota, Milltown, Aghadoe and more surrounding areas, in an attempt to restore reservoir levels and maintain the daily supply.

Killorglin town was not included in the restrictions.

The restrictions were introduced at 11 o’clock last night and continued until 7 o’clock this morning and may need to be continued over the coming days.