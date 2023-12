Over €400,000 in funding has been announced for MTU Kerry.

The €425,000 is to go towards new apprenticeship training facilities, to meet the increase in apprentice registrations across several trades.

The funding announced for the MTU Kerry campus will pay for the construction of six new training blocks for electrical apprenticeships.

Advertisement

The funding announcement has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.