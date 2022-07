Over €400,000 (435,000) in funding has been awarded to MTU Kerry.

The funding is to facilitate its expansion of electrical apprentice training.

Presently, electrical apprentices at MTU Kerry only reach a phase 4 training qualification.

Advertisement

The funding will allow necessary changes to be made to the electrical training centre so that phase 4 and phase 6 training can be offered at MTU Kerry.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fail TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.