Over €40,000 allocated to MTU’s GoalMine Transition Year programme

Dec 1, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrynews
Over €40,000 (€43,956) has been allocated to MTU’s GoalMine Transition Year programme.

It’s part of the Dormant Accounts Action Plan which provides financial support for disadvantaged communities and vulnerable groups across the country.

It’ll provide the MTU project with the resources to enhance provision of their two-day living-lab experience for TY students.

The programme aims to equip students with entrepreneurial skills while cultivating problem solving and critical thinking.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced the funding.

 

