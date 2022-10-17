Over €385,000 funding allocated to community centres across Kerry

19 community centres in Kerry will receive over €385,000 in funding from a new government grant.

The Community Centres Investments Fund was launched in April by Minster for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Over €15 million funding nationally will be invested through the fund, with €385,312 allocated to community centres in Kerry.

Ballylongford Enterprise Association, Kenmare Carneige Arts Centre and Keel Community Council company will each receive €25,000.

Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the funding, saying community centres are very much at the heart of Kerry towns and villages.

A full list of community centres which will receive funding can be found below.

Community centres which will receive funding and amount:

Ballinskelligs Community Care - €23,880

Ballylongford Enterprise Association - €25,000

Barraduff Community field organisation - €15,157.40

Cromane Community Council Company Limited by Guarantee - €23,750

Cumann Iosaef Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta - €16,571

Dawros community development committee - €18,000

Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex Company Limited By Guarantee - €13,427

Foilmore Community Centre Action Group CLG - €16,787.06

Inch Community Council - €10,845.99

KCYMS Management CLG - €16,500

Keel Community Council Company Limited by Guarantee - €25,000

Kenmare Carnegie Arts Centre - €25,000

Killeentierna Community Centre - €24,972.57

Lauragh Community Centre Company Limited by Guarantee - €20,139.59

Moyvane Community Sports Hall - €19,814.35

Sneem Community & Sports Centre - €24,995.49

Tralee Pipes & Drums (St John's Pipe Band) - €24,970

Tureencahill Community Group Limited - €22,378.06

Waterville Community Centre CLG - €18,123.60