Over €385,000 funding allocated to community centres across Kerry

19 community centres in Kerry will receive over €385,000 in funding from a new government grant.
The Community Centres Investments Fund was launched in April by Minster for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.
Over €15 million funding nationally will be invested through the fund, with €385,312 allocated to community centres in Kerry.
Ballylongford Enterprise Association, Kenmare Carneige Arts Centre and Keel Community Council company will each receive €25,000.
Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the funding, saying community centres are very much at the heart of Kerry towns and villages.
A full list of community centres which will receive funding can be found below.
Community centres which will receive funding and amount:
Ballinskelligs Community Care - €23,880
Ballylongford Enterprise Association - €25,000
Barraduff Community field organisation - €15,157.40
Cromane Community Council Company Limited by Guarantee - €23,750
Cumann Iosaef Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta - €16,571
Dawros community development committee - €18,000
Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex Company Limited By Guarantee - €13,427
Foilmore Community Centre Action Group CLG - €16,787.06
Inch Community Council - €10,845.99
KCYMS Management CLG - €16,500
Keel Community Council Company Limited by Guarantee - €25,000
Kenmare Carnegie Arts Centre - €25,000
Killeentierna Community Centre - €24,972.57
Lauragh Community Centre Company Limited by Guarantee - €20,139.59
Moyvane Community Sports Hall - €19,814.35
Sneem Community & Sports Centre - €24,995.49
Tralee Pipes & Drums (St John's Pipe Band) - €24,970
Tureencahill Community Group Limited - €22,378.06
Waterville Community Centre CLG - €18,123.60