Over €35,000 in grants awarded to adult literacy projects in Kerry

Jul 10, 2024 08:56 By radiokerrynews
Grants totalling more than €35,000 have been awarded to adult literacy projects in Kerry.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Patrick O’Donovan made the announcement calling the Kerry project’s “innovative”.

Some of the projects receiving funding include ones focusing on tackling unmet literacy needs through men’s sheds, on digital skills for Traveller men, and on a financial literacy programme.

The Collaboration and Innovation Fund was launched in April 2023 and supports projects helping adults across Ireland build their confidence with literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy skills.

 

