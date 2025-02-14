Advertisement
News

Over €33 million allocated to improve Kerry roads

Feb 14, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Over €33 million allocated to improve Kerry roads
Share this article

Over €33 million has been allocated to improve local and regional roads in Kerry.

It represents a 10% increase on last year’s allocation for roads in the county and is a record amount to be allocated for Kerry.

It's part of a national package of €713 million euro.

Advertisement

The allocation of funding has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Cahill, Minister Norma Foley, Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae, and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.

Just under half of the €33.36 million allocated for Kerry will go towards the restoration and improvement of roads.

€3.5 million has been allocated to the Tralee Northern Relief Road, with €200,000 to the Killarney Strategic Links Project and €75,000 for Phase Two of the Kenmare Relief Road.

Advertisement

Half a million euro has been set aside for the Dale Road, with €450,000 for the stretch from Clash Cross to Ballymullen in Tralee.

The realignment of the Tralee to Fenit road has been allocated €400,000, with €100,000 for Listry Bridge and €25,000 for the Gap of Dunloe Bridge.

€836,000 has been set aside for climate change adaptation and resilience works for roads around the county.

Advertisement

€930,000 has been allocated for bridge rehabilitation works, including €250,000 for Quaybawn Bridge near Caragh Lake.

€665,000 is to go towards safety improvement works, including €135,000 for the junction in Abbeydorney village and €175,000 for the Killeen Road junction in Tralee.

Half a million euro will go towards improving the main Listowel road out of Tralee.

Advertisement

Over €310,000 has been set aside for the speed limit review signs in Kerry.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Dingle Business Chamber to hold open meeting
Advertisement
Tralee Chamber Alliance discuss business, connectivity and education priorities with Minister
Consultants who recommended state-led LNG facility reviewing findings
Advertisement

Recommended

Consultants who recommended state-led LNG facility reviewing findings
Seanad Éireann Cathaoirleach says vital St Patrick’s Day White House trip will go ahead
Tralee Garda Station hosting recruitment information event this evening
Interim chief medial officer says we need to adapt to growing influence of AI
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus