Over €33 million allocated to improve Kerry roads

Over €33 million has been allocated to improve local and regional roads in Kerry.

It represents a 10% increase on last year’s allocation for roads in the county and is a record amount to be allocated for Kerry.

It's part of a national package of €713 million euro.

The allocation of funding has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Cahill, Minister Norma Foley, Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae, and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.

Just under half of the €33.36 million allocated for Kerry will go towards the restoration and improvement of roads.

€3.5 million has been allocated to the Tralee Northern Relief Road, with €200,000 to the Killarney Strategic Links Project and €75,000 for Phase Two of the Kenmare Relief Road.

Half a million euro has been set aside for the Dale Road, with €450,000 for the stretch from Clash Cross to Ballymullen in Tralee.

The realignment of the Tralee to Fenit road has been allocated €400,000, with €100,000 for Listry Bridge and €25,000 for the Gap of Dunloe Bridge.

€836,000 has been set aside for climate change adaptation and resilience works for roads around the county.

€930,000 has been allocated for bridge rehabilitation works, including €250,000 for Quaybawn Bridge near Caragh Lake.

€665,000 is to go towards safety improvement works, including €135,000 for the junction in Abbeydorney village and €175,000 for the Killeen Road junction in Tralee.

Half a million euro will go towards improving the main Listowel road out of Tralee.

Over €310,000 has been set aside for the speed limit review signs in Kerry.