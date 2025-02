Over €33 million is to be invested for local and regional roads across Kerry.

It’s part of a national package of €713 million euro and is a record amount to be allocated for Kerry.

The funding will help restore and upgrade the road network to maintain social and economic connectivity.

It's been welcomed by Deputy Michael Cahill, Minister Norma Foley, Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.