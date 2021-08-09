Over €305 million spent on pandemic supports in Kerry

€305.5 million was spend on pandemic economic supports in Kerry last year.

The Social Welfare Services Annual Report shows that almost €185 million was needed to cover the Pandemic Unemployment Payments for 28,296 people in the county.

The wage subsidy schemes, benefiting nearly 37,000 Kerry people and employers last year cost over €120 million.

41,400 people in the county got payments.

The department notes that an individual may have been in receipt of one, two or all three of these schemes at various points throughout 2020 but not at the same time.

The average payment in Kerry was €7,377.