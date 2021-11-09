Over €250,000 CLÁR funding allocated for six Kerry community groups

Over €250,000 CLÁR funding has been allocated to six Kerry community groups.
This funding is part of a new innovation measure designed to support communities in delivering projects that assist with issues such as rural isolation, population decline and social disadvantage.
Baile Mhuire Day Care, Living Iveragh DAC with SMARTlab Skelligs, Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS), Cahersiveen Social Services and the University of Limerick and Smashing Times International Centre for the Arts and Equality will each receive €50,000.
Mid Kerry Tourism Cluster has been allocated €28,500 and Tureencahill Community Group will receive €29,450.
Minster for Education Norma Foley, Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Independent TD Michael Healy Rae have welcomed the announcement.
CLÁR 2021 Innovation Measure
|KERRY
|Baile Mhuire (Day Care Centre)
|Connecting Rural Baile Mhuire
|To develop an app designed to create an informative and supportive hub for current Baile Mhuire Day Care service users.
|€50,000
|KERRY
|Living Iveragh DAC with SMARTlab Skelligs
|INCLUDE Learning Lab - promoting 21st century sustainable mindsets
|To develop a Research and Development Innovation Centre of Excellence focused on STEAM, Design Thinking, Leadership and Youth-led Innovation through practical training in design and regular youth innovation cafes.
|€50,000
|KERRY
|The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service, Cahersiveen Social Services and the University of Limerick.
|Cross-generational Connection: Youth Action Addressing IT Poverty among Older People in South Kerry.
|Younger people will train older people in the use of age friendly electronic devices.
|€50,000
|KERRY
|Mid Kerry Tourism Cluster t/a Reeks District
|Reeks District Festival Platform
|Four festivals under one umbrella - a shared branding and centralised effort to develop digital infrastructure and marketing.
|€28,500
|KERRY
|Tureencahill Community Group
|Task Force for Development of Tureencahill Community
|To develop Handball Alley to become an outdoor performance area and to develop a needs analysis for the area for medium to long term planning.
|€29,450
|KERRY
|Smashing Times International Centre for the Arts and Equality
|Smashing Times International Centre for the Arts and Equality – Arts Enterprise Programme and Space
|This project will establish an arts-based equality, rights and diversity programme with schools and communities.
|€50,000