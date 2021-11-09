Over €250,000 CLÁR funding allocated for six Kerry community groups

Over €250,000 CLÁR funding has been allocated to six Kerry community groups.

This funding is part of a new innovation measure designed to support communities in delivering projects that assist with issues such as rural isolation, population decline and social disadvantage.

Baile Mhuire Day Care, Living Iveragh DAC with SMARTlab Skelligs, Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS), Cahersiveen Social Services and the University of Limerick and Smashing Times International Centre for the Arts and Equality will each receive €50,000.

Mid Kerry Tourism Cluster has been allocated €28,500 and Tureencahill Community Group will receive €29,450.

Minster for Education Norma Foley, Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Independent TD Michael Healy Rae have welcomed the announcement.

CLÁR 2021 Innovation Measure