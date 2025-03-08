Over €22,000 allocated for St. Patrick’s Day festivals in Kerry

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill has welcomed the allocation of over €22,000 in funding for seven St. Patrick’s Day festivals across the county.

The Community Support Fund 2025 aims to enhance local celebrations, and support communities promoting Irish culture and heritage.

Tralee Chamber Alliance will receive €10,000, while St. Patrick's Day Festival Killarney has been granted €8,000.

Castleisland St. Patrick's Day Committee will receive €1,000, and Killorglin Events Committee will get €950.

Additionally, ACARD in Cahersiveen has been awarded €750, Castlemaine Events Committee €700, and Glór na Gael in Killorglin will benefit by €650.