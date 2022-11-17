Advertisement
Over €22 million spent by Kerry County Council on consultancy and engineering firms over 5 years

Nov 17, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Over €22 million was spent by Kerry County Council on consultancy and engineering firms over the past five years.
Over €22 million was spent by Kerry County Council on consultancy and engineering firms over the past five years.

Figures provided by the council show over 93% of the total payments was recoupable during that time.

These specialists were used for roads, housing and greenway projects.

In 2021, the amount paid out to consultants represents 1.6% of the council’s overall expenditure.

CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell says while council staff do a lot of work themselves, it’s a requirement of funding for some larger schemes that external experts are brough in.

The figures were provided following a motion tabled by Independent councillor Brendan Cronin.

