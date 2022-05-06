Over €200,000 raised for young Mid-Kerry family whose lost parents to cancer

Over €200,000 has been raised for young Milltown family who lost both their parents to cancer within the space of five months.

Elaine Clifford passed away in August last year and her husband Padraig was diagnosed with cancer a short time after and lost his battle in January.

They left behind four sons - 21-year-old Patrick, 14-year-old Jack, Andrew who’s aged eight and Conor who’s five-years-old.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page was launched to help the boys purchase their family home and secure their future; a target of €80,000 was set and over €200,000 has been raised.

A link to the GoFundMe page is available here.