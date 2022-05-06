Advertisement
News

Over €200,000 raised for young Mid-Kerry family whose lost parents to cancer

May 6, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Over €200,000 raised for young Mid-Kerry family whose lost parents to cancer Over €200,000 raised for young Mid-Kerry family whose lost parents to cancer
Share this article

Over €200,000 has been raised for young Milltown family who lost both their parents to cancer within the space of five months.

Elaine Clifford passed away in August last year and her husband Padraig was diagnosed with cancer a short time after and lost his battle in January.

They left behind four sons - 21-year-old Patrick, 14-year-old Jack, Andrew who’s aged eight and Conor who’s five-years-old.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page was launched to help the boys purchase their family home and secure their future; a target of €80,000 was set and over €200,000 has been raised.

A link to the GoFundMe page is available here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus