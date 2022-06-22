Over €200,000 in funding for Kerry community first responder groups

Over €200,000 (€223,022.87) in CLÁR funding has been allocated to four community first responder groups in Kerry.

The funding will be used to purchase vehicles designed to transport people who have mobility issues or people being treated for cancer.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement, as has Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae.

Kerry Cancer Support Group will receive €100,000 to purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle.

Baile Mhuire CLG has been allocated €50,000 while Banna Community Rescue Boats Ireland will receive over €28,000 (€28,4222.87).

€44,600 has been assigned to Killarney Water Rescue.

Community groups that perform roles such as transporting blood samples from hospitals and delivering medication, will also be supported under the initiative.

Nationally, 1.6 million euro has been allocated to support the purchase of 32 vehicles in rural communities.