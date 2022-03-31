Advertisement
Over €190,000 allocated to 20 Kerry swimming pool and leisure centre operators

Mar 31, 2022 12:03 By radiokerrynews
Over €190,000 in funding has been allocated to 20 swimming pool and leisure centre operators across Kerry.

This funding forms part of the €73.6m in COVID funding to support the sport sector.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

She says this funding will provide a much-needed boost for swimming pool operators across Kerry.

The full list of successful applications:

Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa Kerry                                               €8,580.76

Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre Kerry                              €11,519.37

Banna Leisure Club Kerry                                                                      €9,991.29

Brandon Hotel Leisure Centre Kerry                                                 €8,933.39

Castlerosse Leisure Centre & Swimming Pool Kerry                   €8,580.76

Club Santé Kerry                                                                                        €6,700.04

Club Vitae Kerry                                                                                         €8,815.84

Dingle Skellig Hotel and Leisure Centre Kerry                                 €9,286.02

Gleneagle Aquila Club Kerry                                                                  €12,459.73

Health & Fitness Club at The Killarney Park Kerry                          €7,875.49

Innisfallen Health Club Kerry                                                                  €6,700.04

Kenmare Bay Leisure Centre Kerry                                                      €9,991.29

Kerry Sports Academy - Munster Technological University Kerry    €6,464.95

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre Kerry                                               €14,575.53

Killarney Towers Leisure Centre Kerry                                                  €8,345.67

Leisure Centre @ The Parkavon Hotel Killarney Kerry                     €6,700.04

Manor West Hotel and leisure club Kerry                                               €12,107.09

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa Kerry                                                              €6,700.04

The Aqua Dome Kerry                                                                                   €12,459.73

Tralee Regional Sports & Leisure Centre Kerry                                    €13,635.17

 

 

