Over €190,000 allocated to 20 Kerry swimming pool and leisure centre operators

Over €190,000 in funding has been allocated to 20 swimming pool and leisure centre operators across Kerry.
This funding forms part of the €73.6m in COVID funding to support the sport sector.
Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.
She says this funding will provide a much-needed boost for swimming pool operators across Kerry.
The full list of successful applications:
Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa Kerry €8,580.76
Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre Kerry €11,519.37
Banna Leisure Club Kerry €9,991.29
Brandon Hotel Leisure Centre Kerry €8,933.39
Castlerosse Leisure Centre & Swimming Pool Kerry €8,580.76
Club Santé Kerry €6,700.04
Club Vitae Kerry €8,815.84
Dingle Skellig Hotel and Leisure Centre Kerry €9,286.02
Gleneagle Aquila Club Kerry €12,459.73
Health & Fitness Club at The Killarney Park Kerry €7,875.49
Innisfallen Health Club Kerry €6,700.04
Kenmare Bay Leisure Centre Kerry €9,991.29
Kerry Sports Academy - Munster Technological University Kerry €6,464.95
Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre Kerry €14,575.53
Killarney Towers Leisure Centre Kerry €8,345.67
Leisure Centre @ The Parkavon Hotel Killarney Kerry €6,700.04
Manor West Hotel and leisure club Kerry €12,107.09
Muckross Park Hotel & Spa Kerry €6,700.04
The Aqua Dome Kerry €12,459.73
Tralee Regional Sports & Leisure Centre Kerry €13,635.17