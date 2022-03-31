Over €190,000 allocated to 20 Kerry swimming pool and leisure centre operators

Over €190,000 in funding has been allocated to 20 swimming pool and leisure centre operators across Kerry.

This funding forms part of the €73.6m in COVID funding to support the sport sector.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

She says this funding will provide a much-needed boost for swimming pool operators across Kerry.

The full list of successful applications:

Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa Kerry €8,580.76

Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre Kerry €11,519.37

Banna Leisure Club Kerry €9,991.29

Brandon Hotel Leisure Centre Kerry €8,933.39

Castlerosse Leisure Centre & Swimming Pool Kerry €8,580.76

Club Santé Kerry €6,700.04

Club Vitae Kerry €8,815.84

Dingle Skellig Hotel and Leisure Centre Kerry €9,286.02

Gleneagle Aquila Club Kerry €12,459.73

Health & Fitness Club at The Killarney Park Kerry €7,875.49

Innisfallen Health Club Kerry €6,700.04

Kenmare Bay Leisure Centre Kerry €9,991.29

Kerry Sports Academy - Munster Technological University Kerry €6,464.95

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre Kerry €14,575.53

Killarney Towers Leisure Centre Kerry €8,345.67

Leisure Centre @ The Parkavon Hotel Killarney Kerry €6,700.04

Manor West Hotel and leisure club Kerry €12,107.09

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa Kerry €6,700.04

The Aqua Dome Kerry €12,459.73

Tralee Regional Sports & Leisure Centre Kerry €13,635.17