€17,130.65 has been raised so far for St Vincent de Paul Kerry as part of Christmas Jumper Day.

On December 6th, people of all ages took part in Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day.

All funds donated on the day go to St Vincent de Paul Kerry and it’ll be used for of the charity’s projects including Christmas food hampers, Christmas Day meals on wheels, and the Kerry Education Fund.

Anyone who took part and has a donation can contact Radio Kerry.