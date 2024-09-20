Over €15 million confirmed for farmers in Kerry under the ANC scheme

Over 6,000 (6,266) payments worth €15.3 million euro will be given to farmers in Kerry.

This will be under the Areas of Natural Constraints scheme (ANC).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue confirmed payments nationwide of €184 million have been issued to over 87,000 (87,149) farmers.

This is the highest level of advance payments to farmers ever achieved under the scheme.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley has welcomed the payments.

TD Norma Foley also said, "I am conscious this has been a very challenging year for farmers in Kerry and throughout the country. I will continue to work with farming organisations and the Department of Agriculture so as to support farm families and the viability of farming livelihoods now and into the future.”