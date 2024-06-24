Advertisement
Over €148,000 allocated to Kerry projects in Heritage Council funding

Jun 24, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Over €148,000 has been allocated to heritage, wildlife and history projects in Kerry.

The Heritage Council has provided the funding for nine projects in the county, including for historical building surveys and film and photographic archives.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.

Kerry Writer’s Museum will receive €40,000 for the appointment of a curator to establish the Kerry documentary film archive.

Almost €22,000 has been allocated to Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne for online digital photographic archiving.

Kerry County Council’s Architecture and Heritage in the Kingdom project will receive €21,500; while Castleisland District Heritage has been allocated €17,600.

Other projects to benefit from the funding are Tralee Chamber Alliance; Portmagee Tidy Towns / Portmagee Development Group CLG; Killorglin Chamber Alliance; and Kerry County Council for invasive species management, and Knockanacuig Community Archaeology Project.

Full list of projects funded by the Heritage Council in Kerry in 2024

Organisation: Kerry Writers’ Museum

€40,000 for Appointment of Curator to Establish the Kerry Documentary Film Archive

Organisation: Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne

€21,995 for Online Digital Photographic archive of Chorca Dhuibhne Scheme

Organisation: Kerry County Council

€21,500 for project on Architecture and Heritage in the Kingdom

Organisation: Castleisland District Heritage

€17,600 for Digitisation of Records and New Website

Organisation: Tralee Chamber Alliance

€14,450 for A Historical Survey to Provide Owners and Stakeholders with an Understanding of their Street and Practical Information on Caring for their Buildings Scheme

Organisation: Kerry County Council

€16,000 for Knockanacuig Community Archaeology Project

Organisation: Portmagee Tidy Towns / Portmagee Development Group CLG

€7,960 for Survey for the Endangered Native Oyster (Ostrea edulis) in the Portmagee Channel.

Organisation: Killorglin Chamber Alliance

€4,674 for Invasive Species Management Plan for the proposed Killorglin Town Park

Organisation: Kerry County Council

€4,082 towards Strategic Management of Invasive Species in Kerry

Total funding allocated to Kerry projects: €148,261

