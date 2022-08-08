Over €14,000 allocated in funding to libraries across Kerry

Over 14,000 euro has been allocated in funding to libraries across Kerry.

The funding is to provide a range of equipment, classes and activities in libraries across the country.

It’ll benefit the elderly, children, people with disabilities and those from marginalised groups and disadvantaged communities.

Funding will go to:

Honouring the Past and working with the present for age friendly and dementia sufferers – this’ll include a programme of local history events, mobile care centres, art and gardening.

Children and Adults: Visually impaired, SEN/ASD, Disabilities, C-Pens for nine library branches and sensory in Listowel Library.

LOTE for Immigrant, multilingual families, NS, ELC, Naoinraí & Gaelscoileanna: A one year subscription to help children enjoy books and to learn language through storytelling. Facilitates multi-user access & titles "as Gaeilge" due to be added very soon.

Times Tables Rock Stars: Primary Schools, LCA classes, SEN classes & Gaelscoileanna. 20 annual licences. Programme of daily times table practice. Aids students developing numeracy skills, suitable for Post Primary also & resource classes.