Over €11 million has been given to Kerry community projects over the past six years.

This is according to Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, who was speaking about the LEADER programme.

Between 2015 and late-2021, 486 projects in Kerry received funding under this scheme.

These allocations totalled nearly €11.2 million.

The information was released following a parliamentary question from TD Peadar Tóibín.

