Over a quarter of call outs for Cork based air ambulance were to Kerry

Over a quarter of all call outs this year for the Cork based air ambulance were to Kerry.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service Air Ambulance is run by the Irish Community Air Ambulance charity and is located in Rathcool, Co Cork.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service Air Ambulance responded to 205 incidents in the first five months of this year; 54 of those or 26% were to Kerry.

There were 48 taskings in May alone, and 10 of these were to Kerry, almost 21%.

The helicopter was tasked to 15 separate road crashes during May, the highest number of collisions in a single month since the organisation first launched.

The call outs during May also included six farming or equestrian incidents.

The charity also has critical care teams on the ground in Dublin, Mayo, and Donegal, and they responded to 221 calls during the first five months of the year.

The service is hoping to expand its ground-based service, and because of this and increasing fuel costs, the Irish Community Air Ambulance has launched a major fundraising drive.

It’s appealing to people to host an event during the month of July; details are available on the Irish Community Air Ambulance website.

For more information about hosting an event or to donate visit: https://communityairambulance.ie/brewforthecrew/