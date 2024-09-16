Advertisement
Over 90% of Credit Union management interested in upskilling in sustainable finance and ESG

Sep 16, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Over 90% of Credit Union management interested in upskilling in sustainable finance and ESG
92% of Credit Union management are interested in upskilling in sustainable finance and ESG.

That's according to a new report published by the Credit Union Managers' Association at its Autumn Conference.

It revealed that environmental, social and governance reporting is the biggest knowledge and skills gap for senior management teams of Credit Unions.

Key knowledge gaps also found in the report include sustainable finance frameworks and biodiversity.

The report outlines the development opportunities for the sector to ensure best practice, and alignment with global sustainability goals.

