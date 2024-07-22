The Minister of State at the Department of Finance is in Kerry today to meet with Killorglin-based Fexco and all credit unions in the county.

Neale Richmond is Minister with Responsibility for Financial Services, Insurance, and Credit Unions.

The Fine Gael Junior Minister says he’s making efforts to get out of Dublin and meet some of the most prominent financial services firms across the country, beginning with Fexco in Killorglin.

Figures from the Irish League of Credit Unions, which represents over 90% of active credit unions, show mortgage lending by the unions has grown substantially in the last year.

In the 12 months to March 2024, the value of credit union mortgages issued rose by 71%, and Neale Richmond says he wants to see even more growth in this area.