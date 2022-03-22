Over 880 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council last year

885 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council last year.

The figures were compiled by the council and will be presented to members of the various municipal districts at their bi-monthly meetings.

The figures show the amount of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

Between January and December of last year, 885 litter complaints were made to the council.

121 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 52 of which have been paid.

There were also ten court prosecutions for littering during this time.

The council also investigated 173 water complaints during this period, while there were 355 waste complaints and 83 air complaints investigated.

There were two court prosecutions, one for a waste complaint and the other for a water complaint.

In January of this year, 98 litter complaints were lodged and ten fines were issued; four of these have been paid.

There were also been two court prosecutions for littering during January.