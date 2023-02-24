Over 800 applications to Kerry County Council for specially adaptable accommodation

Kerry County Council has over 800 applications for specially adapted accommodation in the county.

Statistics provided at the recent meeting of Killarney municipal district, show that 260 of these were from applicants with a physical disability.

The figures were provided in response to a motion raised by Labour councillor, Marie Moloney.

Kerry County Council had received 803 applications with a basis of need categorised as disability - as January 6th.

This figure is broken down into four categories.

The category with the highest applications was in Disability – Mental health, with 320.

Over 130 (131) applicants were categorised as sensory disability, 260 were from applicants with a physical disability, while 90 were categorised as intellectual disability applications.

Kerry County Council says last year, they completed 131 units in 6 locations under the Housing Capital Delivery Programme. Of these, 18 units were accessible accommodation.

The council is projecting the completion of 57 units in 4 locations under the programme this year - of which 30% of the units will be accessible accommodation (17 units).

Kerry County Council say there are plans to review the Strategic Plan for Housing People with a Disability - once the Implementation Plan for the National Housing Strategy has been launched this year.