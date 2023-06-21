Over 7,900 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Kerry

Almost 8,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Kerry since the Russian invasion began.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, which shows over 84,000 (84,613) Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland to date.

As of June 6th, Killarney had the highest number of associated arrivals in the country, at over 2,300.

According to figures from the CSO, there are 7,980 Ukrainian refugees living in Kerry.

The Killarney Local Electoral Area, has the highest intake of refugees, with 2,302 living in the region.

2,244 Ukrainians have sought refuge in the Kenmare LEA, while 2,132 are living in Tralee.

Listowel LEA is home to 702 Ukrainians, there are 534 living in the Corca Dhuibhne area, while 66 are living in the Castleisland LEA.

Across the border, 324 Ukrainians have sought refuge in the Newcastle West LEA, while the Kanturk LEA has an intake of 378.

The report shows that 574 residents in Kerry are in receipt of Accommodation Recognition Payment, and arrivals from Ukraine are living in accommodation provided by these hosts.

Over 1,500 (1,589) Ukrainian pupils are enrolled in schools in Kerry.

Elsewhere, The figures show that 1,027 students are in primary schools, while a further 562 are enrolled in secondary schools in the county.

Meanwhile the report shows that 32,756 Ukrainians have attended Intreo events with assessed barriers to employment across the country. Of these, 62% had a Level 7-10 university education. 31% had a Level 4-6 education, and 7% have Level 1-3 educations.

Over 16,504 Ukrainians have enrolled in at least one further education and training course since arriving in Ireland.