Over 7,900 (7,987) dog licences have been issued in Kerry during the first seven months of the year.

Figures compiled by Kerry County Council show that 26 fines relating to dogs were issued between January and July.

During that time, the local authority re-homed 87 dogs.

Advertisement

The council’s dog and litter wardens and enforcement officers also carried out 87 patrols and spoke to 280 dog owners asking them how they dispose of their pet’s waste, between January and July.