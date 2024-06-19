Advertisement
Over 71,000 passengers travelled through Kerry Airport in the first quarter of 2024

Jun 19, 2024 08:43 By radiokerrynews
Over 71,000 passengers travelled through Kerry Airport in the first quarter of 2024
Over 71,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in the first quarter of this year.

That’s according to figures released from the Central Statistics Office.

The report shows that 8.2 million passengers traveled through the five main Irish airports in the first three months of 2024.

According to the CSO 71,277 passengers travelled via Kerry Airport in the first quarter of the year.

This represents a drop of 1% on the same period last year (when over 72,000 (72,347) passengers traveled through the Farranfore airport) and a quarter-on-quarter drop of 3%.

Over 20,400 (20,428) people travelled through the Farranfore airport in January; just under 23,900 (23,899) did in February; while almost 27,000 (26,950) went through the doors in March.

Of the passengers passing through Kerry Airport more than 34,500 (34,573) were departures, while 36,704 were arrivals.

674 flights were handled by the airport - 337 arrivals and 337 departures.

Dublin was the most popular route in the first quarter of the year, with over 25,000 (25,003) people making this journey. (11,589 arrivals and 13,414 departures)

London-Luton and London-Stansted were the next most popular routes for passengers travelling through Kerry Airport.

