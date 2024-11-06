Advertisement
News

Over 70% decrease in number of gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service

Nov 6, 2024 09:33 By radiokerrynews
Over 70% decrease in number of gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service
Share this article

There was over a 70% decrease in the number of gorse fires attended by the Kerry Fire Service during first nine months of the year.

That’s according to figures complied the by Kerry Fire Service.

These figures outline the numbers and types of call-outs the service attends.

Advertisement

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 12% decrease in mobilisations this year, between January and the end of September, compared to the same period last year.

The fire service was mobilised 1,067 times up to the end of September this year, which is down from 1,212 during the same period last year.

Between January and the end of September, there were 44 gorse fires; this is a decrease of 74% on the same period last year when there were 169 gorse fires.

Advertisement

Instances of chimney fires increased so far this year; it stands at 48, which is a rise of 12% when compared to the 43 chimney fires as of the end of September last year.

The Kerry Fire Service also attended 161 road traffic collisions during the first nine months of the year; that’s a rise of 0.5% compared to last year when the fire service attended 160 road traffic collisions during the same period.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Valentia Coastguard monitoring vessel off Kerry coast following mayday response overnight
Advertisement
Kerry County Councillor calls for increased regulation of single-use election posters
Paddle boarder rescued in South Kerry after member of public saw him in difficulty
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Local Basketball Results and Fixtures
Dundalk Set To Name New Manager
Villa And Gunners In Action Tonight
Man City Lose 3rd In A Row
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus