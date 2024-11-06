Over 70% decrease in number of gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service

There was over a 70% decrease in the number of gorse fires attended by the Kerry Fire Service during first nine months of the year.

That’s according to figures complied the by Kerry Fire Service.

These figures outline the numbers and types of call-outs the service attends.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 12% decrease in mobilisations this year, between January and the end of September, compared to the same period last year.

The fire service was mobilised 1,067 times up to the end of September this year, which is down from 1,212 during the same period last year.

Between January and the end of September, there were 44 gorse fires; this is a decrease of 74% on the same period last year when there were 169 gorse fires.

Instances of chimney fires increased so far this year; it stands at 48, which is a rise of 12% when compared to the 43 chimney fires as of the end of September last year.

The Kerry Fire Service also attended 161 road traffic collisions during the first nine months of the year; that’s a rise of 0.5% compared to last year when the fire service attended 160 road traffic collisions during the same period.