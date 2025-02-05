Over 60% optimistic for year ahead according to Kerry Thinks poll

Over 60% of respondents to a Radio Kerry poll say they’re optimistic for the year ahead in the county.

However, more than eight out of ten who took part believe the cost of living will increase in 2025.

These are some of the findings of the Kerry Thinks survey which asked people a range of questions on subjects including infrastructure, housing, health, and crime.

493 people took part in the Kerry Thinks survey which was available on the Radio Kerry website during January until the start of this month.

When asked about infrastructure in the county, 31% of respondents said roads needed to be improved, 17% indicated water, 16% cited public lighting and the same percentage for phone coverage, 15% said broadband needed to be improved while 6% indicated other types of infrastructure.

When asked about the cost of living, 82% of respondents to the question said they expected it to increase this year, 12% said it would stay the same and 6% said they didn’t know.

95% of people said they expected to continue living in Kerry.

To a question aimed at respondents with children under the age of 25, almost half (48%) said they didn’t think their offspring would stay in Kerry, 13% said they expected their children to stay living and working in the county, while 40% said they didn’t know.

When asked has Kerry done enough to support Ukrainian refugees, 64% of respondents said yes, 27% said too much had been done, while 9% believed not enough had been done.

Sixty-one per cent of respondents said they were optimistic for the year ahead in Kerry, 22% said they weren’t, while 17% didn’t know.

These are among the findings being discussed at a special Kerry Today outside broadcast from 9am today at St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre, Listowel.

It’s the first of four programmes on Kerry Today this month from around the county which will focus on the findings of the Kerry Thinks poll.

