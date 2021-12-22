Advertisement
Over 55s in Kerry called on to take part in music project

Dec 22, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
People aged 55 and over in Kerry are being called on to take part in a music project.

Music Network and St John’s Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel are inviting over 55s to work with the Marble Collective, featuring musicians Laoise O’Brien, Michael O’Toole, and Maria Ryan.

The focus of the project is on returning to playing a musical instrument, and sharing the joy of group music-making.

Participants, who must have some experience of playing music, can apply to receive free tuition on either the recorder, violin, or guitar between March and May.

The closing date for applications is January 26th, and for more information visit  musicnetwork.ie or phone 083 016 2718.

 

