Over 55% of visitors to Killarney also spend time in other parts of Kerry, with towns like Dingle, Kenmare and Tralee benefiting from the spin-off.

That’s according to Fáilte Ireland Chairman, Paul Carty, who speaking at the recent Kerry Skal President’s dinner in Killarney.

Skal is an association of travel and tourism professionals that encourages and creates a network of contacts around the world.

Paul Carty of Fáilte Ireland also said Killarney has evolved to become an international must-visit destination, and is unquestionably the economic engine for the rest of the county.