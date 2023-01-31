Advertisement
Over 55% of visitors to Killarney also spend time in other parts of Kerry

Jan 31, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Over 55% of visitors to Killarney also spend time in other parts of Kerry
Geraldine Rosney (left), MEP Seán Kelly and Kerry Skal President, Michelle Rosney at the President’s Dinner in the Killarney Plaza Hotel. Photo: Alexandra Bozic
Over 55% of visitors to Killarney also spend time in other parts of Kerry, with towns like Dingle, Kenmare and Tralee benefiting from the spin-off.

That’s according to Fáilte Ireland Chairman, Paul Carty, who speaking at the recent Kerry Skal President’s dinner in Killarney.

Skal is an association of travel and tourism professionals that encourages and creates a network of contacts around the world.

Paul Carty of Fáilte Ireland also said Killarney has evolved to become an international must-visit destination, and is unquestionably the economic engine for the rest of the county.

 

