Over 52,000 passengers expected through Cork Airport this bank holiday weekend

Cork Airport expects to welcome over 52,000 passengers through its doors over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The airport says the strong growth of passenger traffic continued throughout April, indicating the demand for international travel remains extremely high.

Figures indicate a 27% increase on the 2022 May Bank Holiday weekend traffic; and a 9% rise on 2019.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, says the May long weekend represents the real start of the summer season; and passengers can expect a pleasant and unrushed travel experience at Cork Airport.