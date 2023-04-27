Advertisement
News

Over 52,000 passengers expected through Cork Airport this bank holiday weekend

Apr 27, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Over 52,000 passengers expected through Cork Airport this bank holiday weekend Over 52,000 passengers expected through Cork Airport this bank holiday weekend
Share this article

Cork Airport expects to welcome over 52,000 passengers through its doors over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The airport says the strong growth of passenger traffic continued throughout April, indicating the demand for international travel remains extremely high.

Figures indicate a 27% increase on the 2022 May Bank Holiday weekend traffic; and a 9% rise on 2019.

Advertisement

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, says the May long weekend represents the real start of the summer season; and passengers can expect a pleasant and unrushed travel experience at Cork Airport.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus