Over 5,000 Kerry drivers received penalty points in 2023

Nov 26, 2024 17:28 By radiokerrynews
Drivers in Kerry amassed almost 15,000 penalty points last year.

That’s according to data contained in the CSO’s latest Transport Hub report.

It shows that over 5,000 drivers in the county received penalty points in 2023.

According to the Central Statistics Office there was a rise of 2% in the number of penalty points issued in Kerry between 2022 and 2023.

5,140 motorists in the county were penalised for offenses while driving last year.

A total of 62 separate offences are currently covered, each incurring between 1 and 5 penalty points.

These include speeding, driving using a mobile phone, dangerous overtaking, driving without a seatbelt, failure to yield, learner drivers driving unaccompanied, driving without insurance, among others.

The report shows 14,867 penalty points were issued to Kerry drivers last year, up from 14,567 in 2022.

3 penalty point offences were the highest percentage applied to motorists in the county, with over 4,000 (4,147) drivers OR 80% receiving such fines in 2023.

5 penalty point notices accounted for the next highest category of penalty points at 7%, followed by 6 penalty point offences, at 5%.

