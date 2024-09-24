Advertisement
Over 500 Kerry students attend inaugural road safety educational event

Sep 24, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Over 500 Kerry students attend inaugural road safety educational event
Pictured: Actors Cian Lynch, Collen Murphy and Aaron Lynch from the MTU Kerry Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Over 500 Kerry students attended an inaugural road safety educational event in Tralee.

The Kerry Garda Road Safety Educational Roadshow was organised in response to the growing public concern over road safety and the number of road deaths.

The event, which included a re-enactment of a fatal collision, took place in John Mitchel’s Sports Complex.

The aim was to raise awareness of the dangers on our roads and to reinforce that driving behaviour can have fatal consequences.

It was organised by Gardaí in Kerry, and was held in association with Cara Credit Union and the Road Safety Authority.

 

