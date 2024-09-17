Advertisement
Cara Credit Union announce Kevin “The Kingdom Warrior” Cronin as new brand ambassador

Sep 17, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Cara Credit Union announce Kevin "The Kingdom Warrior" Cronin as new brand ambassador
Cara Credit Union are thrilled to announce the appointment of Kevin “The Kingdom Warrior” Cronin as one of its newest brand ambassadors. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
Cara Credit Union have announced Kevin “The Kingdom Warrior” Cronin as one of its newest brand ambassadors.

Kevin is a professional boxer from Tralee, and is another great local representative for Cara Credit Union.

Kevin is the second high profile local brand ambassador Cara Credit Union has teamed up with and shows just how much pride it has in local athletes.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin as brand ambassador,” said Philip Lynch of Cara Credit Union. “His dedication to excellence mirrors Cara Credit Union’s values which resonates with our mission to support our members in achieving their financial goals.”

 

