Over 4,000 homes, businesses and farms are without power in Kerry and West Limerick.

Over 1,500 customers in Kilflynn are without power, according to ESB PowerCheck.

This fault is expected to be restored by 4pm.

Meanwhile, a further 2,600 people are without power in Abbeyfeale and this is also due to be restored by 4pm.

There are also 1,377 people without power in Causeway and that's due back by 12.30pm.