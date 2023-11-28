Over 4,000 Kerry pupils can avail of hot school meals programme

Forty schools in Kerry offer the hot school meals programme.

This provides regular, nutritious food to children to support them in taking full advantage of the education provided to them.

Nationally, 1,100 schools are part of the programme and over 165,000 (165,193) pupils can avail of hot meals.

In Kerry, 40 schools are taking part with more than 4,100 (4,118) pupils having the option to avail of it.

The figures were provided to Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.