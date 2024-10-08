Advertisement
News

Over 400 visits to Fenit Lighthouse facilitated by Fenit harbour office in last two years

Oct 8, 2024 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Over 400 visits to Fenit Lighthouse facilitated by Fenit harbour office in last two years
Pink Moon over Fenit Lighthouse. Photo John Keane
Share this article

Over 400 visits to Fenit Lighthouse have been facilitated through the Fenit harbour office since 2022.

That’s according to figures provided by Kerry County Council at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

Responding to a question from Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris, the council says feedback from the 405 visitors has been very positive.

Advertisement

The council advised it is currently seeking funding to further enhance Fenit lighthouse.

Meanwhile, Fáilte Ireland has commissioned a feasibility study to examine visitor development options at the lighthouse.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Planning permission granted for vegetable oil power plant on Tarbert Island
Advertisement
Fine Gael councillor says he believes party should run second candidate
Knockanure manslaughter accused to be served with book of evidence in two weeks
Advertisement

Recommended

IBTS issue appeal for Kerry donations as most blood stock groups fall to under three days' supply
Fine Gael councillor says he believes party should run second candidate
Two Kerry care facilities receive €28,000 from AIB community fund
Abbeydorney Ladies PRO thrilled with Junior Final success
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus