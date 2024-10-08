Over 400 visits to Fenit Lighthouse facilitated by Fenit harbour office in last two years

Over 400 visits to Fenit Lighthouse have been facilitated through the Fenit harbour office since 2022.

That’s according to figures provided by Kerry County Council at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

Responding to a question from Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris, the council says feedback from the 405 visitors has been very positive.

Advertisement

The council advised it is currently seeking funding to further enhance Fenit lighthouse.

Meanwhile, Fáilte Ireland has commissioned a feasibility study to examine visitor development options at the lighthouse.