Over 400 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first eight months of the year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the council, which were presented to members.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

411 litter complaints were made and investigated by KCC between January and August.

67 fines were issued on foot of these, 32 of which have been paid to date.

There were also five court convictions during that time, totalling €4,050.

During the first eight months of this year, Kerry County Council investigated 269 waste complaints; there was one court conviction on foot of these, totalling €900.

KCC also investigated a further 105 water complaints, and 13 air complaints during the same period.