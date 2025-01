In Kerry, there are over 400 homes, businesses and farms without power.

ESB Networks estimates that those without electricity in Milltown and mid-Kerry should have supply restored by 8pm.

It's estimated that power should be restored in Castleisland by 2.30pm.

Advertisement

In East Kerry, including Rathmore and Gneeveguilla, it's estimated that customers should have electricity back by 8pm.

In Smearla in North Kerry, it's estimated power should be restored by 5pm.