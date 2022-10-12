Over 370 recipients of rent supplement in Kerry

There are over 370 (372) recipients of rent supplement in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Heather Humphreys, which cover up to the end of August.

The rent supplement scheme ensures those who were renting, but whose circumstances have changed due to temporary loss of employment or income, can continue to meet their rental commitments.

Nationally at the end of August over 10,400 (10,423) recipients were receiving the payment.

The figures were provided by Minister Humphreys following a question from Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin.