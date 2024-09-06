Over 370 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first seven months of the year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the council, which were presented to members.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

377 litter complaints were made and investigated by the council between January and July.

60 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 27 of which have been paid to date.

There were also five court convictions during that time, totalling €4,050.

During the first seven months of this year, Kerry County Council investigated 234 waste complaints; there was one court conviction on foot of these complaints totalling €900.

The council also investigated a further 96 water complaints and 11 air complaints during the same period.