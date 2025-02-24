The Irish Hotel Federation's annual conference kicks off today in Killarney.

The 87th conference will run today and tomorrow at the Gleneagle Hotel and INEC, Killarney.

Over 300 hotel and guesthouse owners and managers are due to come to discuss opportunities and challenges facing Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry in 2025.

Among the topics being discussed will be the Ryder Cup in 2027 which will be taking place in Adare.

There were also be guest speakers and topics of discussion about artificial intelligence.

Recent industry research carried out by the IHF shows that forward bookings for hotels in 2025 are down €100m so far compared with the same time last year.

Findings also show that business sentiment has dipped for the second year in a row with a little over a third (37%) indicating a positive outlook for trading conditions for the year ahead.

Michael Magner is the IHF President: