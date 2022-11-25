Over 30 vacant apartments being brought into use in Kerry for social housing

Over 30 apartments in Kerry that have been vacant, will be brought into use as social housing by the Peter McVerry Trust.

Last year, almost 200 people in Kerry who were experiencing homelessness, were supported by the national housing and homeless charity.

The figures are contained in its annual report for 2021.

The report shows the national housing and homeless charity helped 199 people in Kerry into a home of their own last year.

The Peter McVerry Trust has been active in Kerry since 2020 and is now expanding its housing provision in the county.

It’s bringing two formerly vacant apartment developments into use to provide a mixture of one and two-bed social housing homes; these developments consist of 19 apartments in Tralee and 18 in Firies.

These developments were vacant for a number of years before the charity acquired them.

In 2020, the Peter McVerry Trust, in partnership with Kerry County Council, delivered 15 apartments in Killarney.

These provided homes for over 30 people, consisting of individuals, couples and families, who were experiencing homelessness.

CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust Pat Doyle says reusing vacant buildings and derelict sites is the most sustainable and affordable solution to the housing crisis.

Mr Doyle says they’re always on the look-out for opportunities to grow the number of homes they can provide and actively encourages anyone that has a vacant property suitable for social housing to get in touch.