Over 30 trees planted by Killarney Rotary at new burial grounds

Nov 10, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Around 30 trees have been planted in the new Killarney burial ground.

The project at Knockeendubh was spearheaded by Killarney Rotary Club members, in association with Kerry County Council and Killarney Tidy Towns.

The scheme is part of Rotary’s Global Goals of supporting the environment and involved a plan being drawn up by tree expert Cormac Foley.

12 silver birch, 15 rowan and three native oak trees have been planted along with a weeping mulberry; all trees were sourced by founding member of Killarney Rotary and horticulturalist John Shannahan.

 

