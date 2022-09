Over 3.5 tonnes of litter were removed from Kerry beaches last weekend.

This year’s Big Beach Clean took place all over Ireland, including at Inch, Castlegregory, Littor Strand, Fenit, Banna, Tralee and Ventry.

28 groups, made up of 620 volunteers, took part in the clean-up in Kerry.

Advertisement

The Big Beach Clean is part of the International Coastal Cleanup, operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy, to remove litter from beaches after the summer season.