Over 2,600 patients waited on trolleys in UHK so far this year

Over 2,600 patients have waited on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry so far this year.

The figures were released by the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

These figures cover from January 2nd to today (October 24th) and they show that 2,664 people have waited on trolleys in UHK.

Of these, 2,436 people waited on a trolley in the hospital’s emergency department, while a further 228 patients were on trolleys in wards throughout UHK.

Nationally, 100,111 patients have been treated in hospital without a bed so far this year.

The most overcrowded hospital so far this year is University Hospital Limerick where 18,944 patients have waited on trolleys, that’s followed by Cork University Hospital where 10,923 patients waited on a trolley for a bed.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, who is from Ventry, says these figures come as no surprise.

She says INMO members are now constantly scrambling to provide safe care to an increasing number of patients, in environments that are not safely staffed.