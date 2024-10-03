Advertisement
News

45% decrease in people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry this September

Oct 3, 2024 13:45 By radiokerrynews
45% decrease in people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry this September
Trolley Numbers at UHK (September 2006 - 2024). Source: INMO Trolleywatch
Share this article

There's been a 45 per cent decrease in people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry last month compared to September 2023.

That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's monthly Trolley Watch report.

The trend shows a steep increase in the September figures year-on-year from 2017 onwards, peaking in 2021, then slightly declining.

Advertisement

There were 213 patients on trolleys at UHK  this September, a 45 per cent (45.24%) decrease compared to last September.

The September 2024 figure remains considerably higher compared to earlier years, particularly between 2008 and 2014, reflecting a long-term upward trend in trolley numbers at UHK.

The best September since records began in 2006 was in '08, when just 11 patients were admitted to UHK without a bed to accommodate them for that whole month.

Advertisement

The worst was in 2021 when there 422 patients on trolleys.

This September had 209 fewer patients than 2021, indicating a significant decrease since the peak.

Advertisement
Trolley Numbers at UHK (September 2006 - 2024). Source: INMO Trolleywatch

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to host road safety conference for older drivers
Advertisement
Independent broadcasters welcome funding for news and current affairs
Almost 20,000 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in June and July
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost 20,000 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in June and July
Kerry County Council to host road safety conference for older drivers
Independent broadcasters welcome funding for news and current affairs
Cork Airport sees passenger increase as new routes announced
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus