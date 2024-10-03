There's been a 45 per cent decrease in people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry last month compared to September 2023.

That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's monthly Trolley Watch report.

The trend shows a steep increase in the September figures year-on-year from 2017 onwards, peaking in 2021, then slightly declining.

There were 213 patients on trolleys at UHK this September, a 45 per cent (45.24%) decrease compared to last September.

The September 2024 figure remains considerably higher compared to earlier years, particularly between 2008 and 2014, reflecting a long-term upward trend in trolley numbers at UHK.

The best September since records began in 2006 was in '08, when just 11 patients were admitted to UHK without a bed to accommodate them for that whole month.

The worst was in 2021 when there 422 patients on trolleys.

This September had 209 fewer patients than 2021, indicating a significant decrease since the peak.

